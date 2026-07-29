Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Zach Neto could be on the move soon with the trade deadline quickly approaching. According to Mark Feinsand, the Angels are willing to listen to offers on Neto, Reid Detmers, and Jose Soriano. It does seem a bit odd that the Angels are willing to move Neto, who is one of the key building blocks of this team. Plenty of organizations are looking to infield help, so the Angels could be looking to cash in on Neto's value while it's high. A change of scenery could be good for Neto's long-term value, but we'll see if the Angels are truly interested in dealing him.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com