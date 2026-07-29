Matt Chapman Expected to Return This Weekend
Matt Chapman (abdomen) will return from the 10-day injured list at some point this weekend during the series against the division-rival San Diego Padres, which starts on Thursday, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Despite missing a month with an abdominal strain, the 33-year-old veteran third baseman will return just before the Aug. 3 trade deadline without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. The former first-rounder will return to a mediocre .235/.324/.368 slash line with a .692 OPS, seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored in his 307 at-bats before going on the shelf. Chapman's return to close out July is good timing with the Giants losing infielder/outfielder Casey Schmitt to a likely season-ending torn meniscus in his knee this week. He'll take over starting third base duties at some point this weekend, and it remains to be seen if he'll be involved in a deadline deal as the Giants look to sell for the future.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic