Paul Sewald Out of the Closer's Role in Arizona
Paul Sewald is out of the team's closer role, at least for now, and he will pitch in lower-leverage situations going forward, according to Jack Sommers of Sports Illustrated. Lovullo declined to specifically name left-hander Brandyn Garcia as the new closer, although Garcia picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lovullo is expected to play the late-inning matchups for now, depending on the situation. When the skipper was asked about veteran righty Kevin Ginkel as an option for saves, Lovullo mentioned right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga. In addition to Garcia, Loaisiga, and Ginkel, right-hander Juan Morillo could be an option in the ninth inning for the Snakes going forward. Sewald blew two of his last three save chances, and although the veteran has 24 saves in 2026, he also has an ugly 5.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 43:9 K:BB in 37 2/3 innings. It looks like a full-blown closer-by-committee situation in Arizona now, which isn't ideal for fantasy purposes.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers