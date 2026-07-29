Hector Rodriguez Slugs Home Run No. 25 as MLB Debut Looms
Hector Rodriguez launched his 25th home run of the Triple-A season on Tuesday night. Facing Indianapolis, the slugger went 1-for-4 with a long ball. While the No. 5-ranked prospect in the system has had a relatively quiet July, going just 7-for-51 with two home runs and a low .460 OPS, prior to this short skid, the outfielder carried a .292/.372/.566 line with a .938 OPS over his first 85 games of the season. During this noted stretch, Rodriguez launched 23 home runs while adding 14 doubles and swiping six bags. While there is not a clear path to playing time, if Rodriguez can enjoy another power binge, he could push the team's hand. For now, he remains a solid stash target in deeper 12+ team leagues for those needing some late-season power.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com