Adley Rutschman Set to Be Reassessed During Orioles' Upcoming Homestand
Adley Rutschman (wrist) will be reassessed during the team's upcoming homestand to determine if he can resume baseball activities, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Baltimore returns home from its current road trip on Friday. Rutschman is currently on the 10-day injured list due to left wrist inflammation, and it appears he will not be activated when first eligible on Wednesday. Across 284 plate appearances in 2026, Rutschman has hit .251/.331/.433 with eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored. The 28-year-old has walked in 10.6% of his plate appearances while posting just a 14.1% strikeout rate. However, he's posted just a 7.1% barrel rate, and his power could now be sapped even further if this current wrist issue lingers. With both Rutschman and Samuel Basallo (shoulder) on the injured list, the Orioles have turned to Chadwick Tromp and Yohel Pozo to handle their catching duties.
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill