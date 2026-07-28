Tommy Edman Is a Must-Add in 12-Team Leagues
Tommy Edman has hit his way back into mixed-league relevance since returning from right ankle surgery. He is batting .337/.414/.490 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs, and three stolen bases through 113 plate appearances. A .413 BABIP warns that the average will cool, but a .317 expected average, 89.4 mph average exit velocity, and 40.5% hard-hit rate show he has not simply been getting lucky. Edman's 2B/3B/OF eligibility makes him easy to keep active even as Los Angeles moves him around the diamond. He will not carry a roster in power or steals, but he can help across the board without leaving managers exposed in any one category. Edman is still sitting on the waiver wire in 67% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 34th in RotoBaller's Week 18 rankings, with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. He should already be rostered at that depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller