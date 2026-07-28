Cole Carrigg's Five-Category Upside Makes Him a Priority Waiver Pickup
Cole Carrigg has settled into everyday work in center field while producing a .287/.360/.519 slash line with five home runs, 26 RBI, 30 runs, and three stolen bases through 151 plate appearances. The rookie has appeared in 39 of Colorado's 41 games since his June 9 debut and started 34 of them, giving fantasy managers both steady volume and production across the standard categories. The stolen-base total should have room to grow after Carrigg swiped 30 bags in 57 Triple-A games before his promotion. His five homers are useful, though a 34.0% hard-hit rate and .414 expected slugging percentage suggest the current power pace may be difficult to maintain. Only 22% of Yahoo leagues have Carrigg rostered, and he sits 32nd in RotoBaller's Week 18 waiver rankings with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. The combination of regular playing time, runs, average, and power-speed upside makes him a priority addition at that league depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller