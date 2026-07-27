Packers Place Tucker Kraft on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Tucker Kraft (knee) and Luke Musgrave (undisclosed) on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft will open up the summer on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL in his knee in Week 9 of last year, but all expectations are that he will be a full-go for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. The 25-year-old former third-rounder (78th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft from South Dakota State was among the best TEs in the league last year (his third in the league) before his season-ending knee injury, catching 32 of his 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight starts. The year prior, Kraft had a 50-707-7 line in 17 regular-season games for Green Bay. Despite Kraft returning from a major knee injury, RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 5 fantasy TE, behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Colston Loveland, and Tyler Warren. With receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in town, Kraft has a better path to more volume in the passing game in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman