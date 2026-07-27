Jayden Higgins a Low-Risk Breakout Candidate in the Later Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Jayden Higgins was a standout during OTAs and minicamp, and with the team slated to return to the field on Saturday for their first practice of training camp, the second-year wideout will look to continue building momentum. As a rookie in 2025, Higgins finished third on the Texans in targets, receptions, and yards, while his six touchdown grabs tied two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins for the team lead. During spring practices, he looked notably bigger while running more precise routes, raising expectations heading into year two. Fourth-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has his detractors, and Houston returns one of the league's premier defensive units, allowing for questions of how high a ceiling Higgins can truly reach, particularly with Collins still in tow. However, going more than seven rounds behind fellow second-year wideouts Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden III, and Emeka Egbuka in 2026 drafts, Higgins is not a cost-prohibitive bet on a year-two breakout, and he is currently RotoBaller's WR55.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller