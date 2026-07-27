Jayden Daniels Primed for a Major Bounceback
Jayden Daniels. Fighting through injuries, both his own and to his supporting cast, Daniels was limited to only 1,540 combined rushing and passing yards and 10 total touchdowns in his seven games played. By contrast, he threw 12 touchdowns to Terry McLaurin alone during a historical rookie campaign, and with both coming into camp healthy after reportedly working together throughout the offseason, expectations are high that they can recapture some of that magic from 2024. Increased under-center usage in David Blough's system could lead to more big plays in 2026, giving Daniels one of fantasy's highest potential ceilings to go with the rock-solid floor provided by his elite scrambling ability. As RotoBaller's QB3, drafters would do well to treat his disappointing 2025 campaign as more of an outlier than a sign of things to come.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller