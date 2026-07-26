Trevor Etienne Still Has Work to Do for Redraft Value
Trevor Etienne remains a long shot for useful redraft work after barely touching the offense as a rookie. He appeared in all 17 games, but 20 carries for 94 yards and three catches for 13 yards were the extent of his production. Special teams kept him active. It did not move him any closer to Chuba Hubbard, who enters camp as Carolina's clear lead back. Jonathon Brooks is also back after missing last season with his second ACL tear, and the early camp reports have been encouraging. The Panthers added AJ Dillon, too, although the veteran is fighting for a roster spot rather than walking into a guaranteed role. Etienne still has speed, youth, and fourth-round draft capital on his side. He also has to prove he can earn more than a handful of offensive snaps. RotoBaller ranks him RB84 for redraft, which is where he belongs until the backfield starts opening up. He is a preseason watch-list player in deeper formats, not someone managers need to force into ordinary drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller