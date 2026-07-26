Commanders an Intriguing Landing Spot for Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs, primarily because they possess a strong young quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Diggs has reportedly attracted interest from at least five teams recently, and he's highly motivated going into the 2026 season since he's not rehabbing an ACL injury like he was last offseason. Despite playing around 55% of the offensive snaps in 2025 with the New England Patriots, the 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowler led the team in receiving and posted his seventh 1,000-yard season while scoring four times on 85 receptions in 17 regular-season starts in 2025. There have been rumors all offseason that the Commanders are looking to sign another receiver to give them more depth behind WR1 Terry McLaurin, but so far, they haven't pulled the trigger. Nothing is imminent with Diggs, but he should land with a new team before the start of the 2026 campaign, which will be his 12th in the NFL. Heading to D.C. will probably give him the best opportunity to regain fantasy football value alongside McLaurin.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler