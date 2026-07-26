Nnamdi Madubuike on PUP List, Could Return Soon

Jul 26, 2026, 12:22 PM ET
The Baltimore Ravens placed star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. However, the good news is that Madubuike has been cleared by independent spine and cervical doctors to return to the field, per sources. The Ravens put him on the PUP list to get him reacclimated and for the team to evaluate his conditioning after the former third-rounder in 2020 out of Texas A&M played in only two games in 2025. Zrebiec reports that Madubuike could return to practice as early as next week. The 28-year-old required surgery on his neck, which at the time was considered potentially career-threatening. Madubuike was a Pro Bowler for the Ravens in both 2023 and 2024, combining for 99 tackles (59 solo), 19.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 50 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 34 starts, so if he can return to his pre-injury form in 2026, the Ravens could have a formidable interior pass-rusher back in the fold.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec