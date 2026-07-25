Nick Kurtz Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Nick Kurtz (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, while infielder Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Kurtz had been out since July 10 with a right thumb capsule sprain, which also kept him out of the All-Star Game. The 23-year-old returns with a .266/.405/.497 slash line, 20 home runs, 61 runs, 66 RBI, and seven steals in 92 games. Kurtz can go right back into fantasy lineups. Muncy returns to Las Vegas four days after being recalled when Joshua Kuroda-Grauer landed on the injured list following surgery.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications