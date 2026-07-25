Ronald Acuna Jr. Playing in Minor-League Doubleheader Saturday
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) will play in a doubleheader on Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett after Friday's minor-league game was rained out. Braves manager Walt Weiss expects the superstar to play seven innings in each game, eliminating the possibility of him being reinstated from the Injured List today. Weiss also mentioned that he is waiting to hear from the 28-year-old outfielder when he feels ready to return, though it is expected to happen sooner rather than later. Acuña has hit one home run, stolen one base, and is batting .217, but those aren't the numbers that concern the Braves. Instead, the team has focused on the quality of his contact, as the former All-Star has hit 14 balls in play at 95 mph or harder. All that being said, he is close to returning and should be immediately inserted into all fantasy lineups once he is finally reinstated from the Injured List.
Source: Mark Bowman
Source: Mark Bowman