Andrew Fischer Launches 30th Long Ball as 2026 MLB Debut Remains in Play
Andrew Fischer continued his impressive power surge on Friday evening as he launched his 30th long ball of the MiLB season against Double-A Chattanooga. While Fischer has endured a bit of a skid at the plate, his power has remained a key part of his game as he has gone deep twice over the last eight contests. The No. 8-ranked prospect in the system began the 2026 season at the High-A level, where he needed just 54 games to prove he was ready to join Double-A. With Wisconsin, Fischer hit 20 home runs with a sharp 1.118 OPS. Since moving to Double-A (29 games), Fischer has hit 10 home runs while holding a .253/.387/.636 line. While he will likely need to have a brief taste of Triple-A before being in serious contention to reach the majors, his elite power upside has kept the door open for a September call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com