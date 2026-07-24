Max Meyer Won't Throw for Two Weeks
Max Meyer (neck) will not throw for two weeks after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a neck injury, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. It means that Meyer won't be ready to return from the IL when he's eligible on Aug. 4. Fantasy managers should be stashing him in the meantime due to the success he's had in 2026 in his fourth year in the big leagues. Meyer was a first-time All-Star after going 9-1 with a career-best 2.68 ERA (3.51 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 121 strikeouts and 41 walks in 111 innings over his 20 starts. The 27-year-old former third overall pick from the University of Minnesota has not allowed more than two earned runs since his final start in May, when he gave up five earned runs with three walks and six strikeouts in a no-decision to the New York Mets. Meyer is no stranger to injuries in his career, but he had finally taken the next step this year with a career-high 26.2% strikeout rate before injuring his neck. He's currently rostered in 85% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola