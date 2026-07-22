Trevor Zegras Wants to Improve as Center

Jul 22, 2026, 9:06 AM ET
Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras is determined to become a more effective player at the center position, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Zegras, who recently signed a four-year, $36.5 million contract extension, prefers to play at center but has also spent time on the left wing. Difficulty winning faceoffs has hindered his development. "I feel pretty comfortable in both spots, whether it's in the middle or on the wing, so wherever they need me to play, I'm more than comfortable in both spots," Zegras. "I thought playing center in the playoffs was definitely something that gave me a lot of confidence. So I think wherever they need me, I'm good to go." Last season, Zegras won only 34.1 percent of his faceoffs. He pushed the number to 44.0 percent in the playoffs. If Zegras becomes more reliable in the faceoff circle, he could see increased ice time and boost his fantasy value.--Taavi PailkSource: Adam Kimelman