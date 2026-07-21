Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Peter Suder was waived from his two-way contract, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, becoming the odd man out once the Lakers rewarded Summer League breakout Arthur Kaluma with a two-way deal. Suder arrived with a strong resume as an undrafted rookie: the MAC Player of the Year led Miami (Ohio) to a 31-0 regular season while averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 42.1 percent three-point shooting. A cold Summer League run left him vulnerable, as he shot just 22.2 percent from deep across six games between the California Classic and Las Vegas. The Coachella Valley Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate, want him back, but Suder plans to explore his options first. He remains far off the fantasy radar as he searches for his next opportunity.
Source: Dave McMenamin
Source: Dave McMenamin