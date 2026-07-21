Sam LaPorta Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Sam LaPorta (back) was fully cleared earlier this month and will be ready to go for the start of training camp, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Lions will determine LaPorta's level of involvement early in camp, but he's expected to be a full-go after having surgery to fix a herniated disc in his back last year that limited him to only nine starts and a 40-489-3 line in his third year in the league. The 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 out of the University of Iowa was limited during offseason workouts, but as long as he doesn't suffer a setback with his back in camp, he'll be ready to roll for the 2026 regular-season opener and should once again be a key cog in Detroit's pass-happy offense. And because of his season-ending back injury a year ago, he's heading into the summer as an underrated TE1 in fantasy. Don't forget that LaPorta recorded 146 receptions on 203 targets for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns in 33 regular-season games in his first two years in the league. LaPorta is shaping up as a potential TE1 steal in drafts at his pre-camp ADP.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler