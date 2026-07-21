Terry McLaurin a Prime Bounce-Back Candidate Entering 2026
Terry McLaurin had his 2025 season derailed by quad and core injuries that caused him to miss seven games. The veteran wideout remained a productive player when healthy, recording 38 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets across 10 games. McLaurin also has a long track record of being one of the most durable pass-catchers in the NFL, playing in 17 games in four consecutive seasons leading into 2025. McLaurin is now entering his age-31 campaign, which leads to some obvious concerns about age-related regression. However, he should have the benefit of a fully healthy offseason leading into 2026. McLaurin also profiles as the obvious number one option in the Commanders' passing game, and he'll have a chance to renew his chemistry with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels after the two shared the field for just three games last season. As the WR24 by current redraft ADP, McLaurin could end up as a value selection for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller