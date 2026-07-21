Jaycee Horn Set to Open Training Camp on NFI List

Jul 21, 2026, 3:10 PM ET
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) will be placed on the non-football injury list this week after suffering a cut on his foot that required stitches, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. Gantt also reports that Horn is expected to return "early during training camp," so it appears the injury is not particularly serious. Horn has made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons, recording 26 solo tackles and five interceptions across 16 games in 2025. The 26-year-old is a critical piece of the Panthers' defense, as the team signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension before the start of the 2025 season. It does not seem as though Horn is in danger of missing regular-season time, but fantasy managers in IDP leagues should still check back for further updates on his progress as the summer progresses.--Will BradySource: Panthers.com - Darin Gantt