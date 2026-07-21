Cam Ward is Well-Positioned to Outperform His Current Redraft ADP
Cam Ward completed 59.8% of his pass attempts for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 17 games as a rookie. The 24-year-old largely struggled in his first taste of NFL action, leading the league in sacks taken (55) and averaging just 5.9 yards per pass attempt. However, Ward should have a significantly better support system around him in 2026. Tennessee overhauled its coaching staff over the offseason, including bringing in former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as its new offensive coordinator. The Titans also made a pair of high-profile additions to their wide receiver room, selecting Carnell Tate with the fourth pick in the 2026 Draft and signing Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. While Ward may not have top-12 fantasy QB upside in his second professional season, he could be undervalued at his current redraft ADP of QB25.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller