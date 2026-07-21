Tre Tucker a Best-Ball Option Who Could Find a Role in Lineup Leagues
Tre Tucker led the team with 696 receiving yards in 2025, taking advantage of a depth chart that saw Jakobi Meyers traded away after Week 9 and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers in and out of the lineup with a knee injury. With free agent receiver Jalen Nailor representing the most notable addition to the pass-catching group, Tucker should again be a featured piece of the Raiders offense under new head coach and playcaller Klint Kubiak. As offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, Kubiak was able to scheme up splash plays through heavy play-action usage, making Tucker a particularly interesting dart throw in best ball formats, though he could work his way into weekly flex discussions if Vegas can find cohesion under veteran Kirk Cousins and later first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. At RotoBaller's WR65, Tucker is likely to begin the year on waivers in many leagues, but he is a player to monitor throughout training camp, as his big-play ability can rack up fantasy points in a hurry.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller