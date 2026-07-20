Jordan Whitehead Fully Cleared to Resume his Career

Jul 20, 2026, 8:09 PM ET
Veteran free-agent safety Jordan Whitehead (neck) has been fully cleared to resume his football career after having neck surgery by Alex Vaccaro, his surgeon and the Philadelphia Eagles' spine specialist, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Whithead had recent workouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans and is expected to meet with other teams soon. The 29-year-old former fourth-rounder by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 out of the University of Pittsburgh suffered a serious neck injury in a car accident in January of 2025 and was forced to miss all of last season. In 2024 with the Bucs, Whitehead had 79 tackles (49 solo) and three pass breakups in 12 regular-season starts in his seventh year in the NFL. In his seven years in the league, Whitehead has been a strong tackler at the strong safety position, never having fewer than 69 combined tackles in a season while also racking up 11 total interceptions and 45 pass breakups in his 105 games played (101 starts). It remains to be seen if he'll land a starting role with a new team in 2026.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo