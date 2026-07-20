Keaton Mitchell Could be Low-Cost Trade Target
Keaton Mitchell could be primed for a breakout campaign in 2026. Due to injuries and Derrick Henry, Mitchell wasn't able to fully unleash his skillset during his time in Baltimore. The 24-year-old has now moved on and signed a two-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. Mitchell has a clearer path to carries with Omarion Hampton as the only other legitimate threat on the roster. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel wasn't afraid to pound the ball with De'Von Achane in Miami. He has a few viable options in Hampton, Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal in Los Angeles. If Mitchell can prove he's healthy, there's a good chance he becomes the change-of-pace back behind Hampton. His fantasy value is likely only going to rise, so fantasy managers should target him now as a low-cost option before the season begins.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference