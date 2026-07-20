Tucker Kraft Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Tucker Kraft (knee) could begin on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp in less than 10 days, according to Jason Wilde of Channel 3000. "The guess here is that he won't set foot on Ray Nitschke Field without a new deal in place," writes Wilde. Kraft is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.54 million rookie contract, and the Packers also hope to get an extension done with him early in camp, according to Jordan Schultz. He's slated to earn a $3.624 million base salary in 2026, which makes him the 36th-highest-paid TE in the league. Kraft will most likely be eased into camp, but all expectations are that he will be a full-go for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Before tearing the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 2 against the Carolina Panthers in 2025, Kraft was arguably the best TE in the league, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns on 44 targets in eight games. We'll be tracking Kraft's progress closely this summer, and if fully healthy, he will have a high ceiling as a high-end TE1 in fantasy.
Source: Channel 3000 - Jason Wilde
Source: Channel 3000 - Jason Wilde