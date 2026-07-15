Chris Gotterup Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling

Jul 15, 2026, 10:48 AM ET
After recording his third win of the season at the John Deere Classic, Chris Gotterup followed it up with another strong performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing T11. He now turns to The Open, where he finished solo third in his tournament debut last year. Gotterup has also been impressive in major championships this season, recording finishes of T24, T10, and T43 in the first three majors. This year's event at Royal Birkdale will reward precision and accuracy, two areas that can create some concerns for Gotterup. He ranks 46th on approach (+0.313 strokes per round), 10th off the tee (+0.573), and 27th in putting (+0.376). The biggest question marks come around the greens (-0.014, 87th), scrambling (78th), and driving accuracy (132nd). At $8,500 on DraftKings, Gotterup brings loads of upside, but he will need to keep his driver in the fairways to contend once again.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour