Tre Johnson Done for Summer League After One Game
Tre Johnson has been shut down for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League, along with AJ Dybantsa and Will Riley, The Athletic's Josh Robbins reports. Johnson needed only one appearance to make his case, pouring in 26 points on 11-for-20 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes in Thursday's win over the Jazz. The former Texas Longhorn averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 threes in 24.1 minutes as a rookie, though he shot 41.9 percent from the field and faded after the All-Star break amid injuries. His scoring touch was never the issue. Whether Dybantsa's arrival squeezes his role is the question that decides his fantasy value in year two.
Source: Josh Robbins
Source: Josh Robbins