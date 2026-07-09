Travis Hunter Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Travis Hunter (knee) was a limited participant during June's minicamp practices, but NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe expects that he will be fully cleared for the start of training camp in late July. Wolfe also believes the second overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft is "ready to be unleashed", now running over 20 miles per hour, which is faster than he was ever clocked before the injury. Hunter projects to be a full-time starter on defense, with some in the building believing he'll soon be included in discussions of the league's top 10 cornerbacks. Still expected to be used as a two-way player, the team's offensive depth should allow the luxury of making his week-to-week usage at receiver more game-plan-specific, and as such, Hunter is RotoBaller's WR73. While he boasts the upside to make him a potential bargain at ADP, his primary value in 2026 could come in best ball drafts, where he is currently coming off the board in the early-double-digit rounds.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe