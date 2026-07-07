Byron Buxton Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Byron Buxton (hip) is going on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a hip impingement, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Buxton has been bothered by a right-hip injury recently, and he'll land on the IL after aggravating it in Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees. It's probably the best timing for Buxton to land on the shelf with the All-Star break coming next week, but it remains to be seen if the veteran outfielder will be ready to rejoin Minnesota's major-league roster to start the second half of the season on Friday, July 17. Ryan Kreidler has been starting in center field for the Twins when Buxton has been unavailable, so he should continue to see most of the playing time for Minnesota. Buxton, a 32-year-old two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger winner, doesn't run as much at this point in his career, but his power stroke has aged nicely. He had a career-best 35 long balls while recording 83 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 126 games last year, and he already has 25 homers and 45 RBI in 75 games in 2026. Buxton must be stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues while he rehabs his bothersome hip.
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman