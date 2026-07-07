Jett Williams Extends Hit Streak to Nine Games, Back on Stash Radar?
Jett Williams collected three hits in his latest contest, extending his current hit streak at Triple-A Nashville to nine games, during which time he's gone 13-for-34 (.382) with six steals and a 6:6 BB:K. The Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect is hitting just .236 on the year, but this recent success and improved strikeout rate over the last nine games could give the team the confidence it needs to give the former first-rounder his first taste of the majors soon. The 22-year-old has nine home runs thus far, along with 21 steals through 79 games, so there are some appealing fantasy attributes here, as he's also coming off a 17-homer, 34-steal campaign in 2025. Adding to his fantasy appeal is the fact that he is eligible at 2B, SS, and OF in Yahoo! leagues. For now, though, he's really only worth stashing in the deepest of leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com