Andre Pallante a Wins-and-Ratios Waiver Target?
Andre Pallante is not the kind of arm who will carry a fantasy staff, but he keeps giving managers usable innings. The 27-year-old is 10-5 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, and 27 walks through 95 innings and 17 starts. He also cleaned things up after a rough outing against Miami, holding the Cubs scoreless over 5 2/3 innings on July 3. The win total is doing some of the heavy lifting, but the ratios have been helpful enough to matter. The ceiling is limited because Pallante has only 70 strikeouts, so this is not a chase for swing-and-miss upside. Sitting at 37% rostered on Yahoo, he fits better as a 15-team league add for managers who need rotation stability, innings, and ratio help.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller