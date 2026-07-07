River Ryan Off the Stash Radar Amid Injury Concerns and Recent Struggles
River Ryan (hamstring) finds himself on the minor-league injured list with Triple-A Oklahoma City after suffering a right-hamstring strain. Ryan also missed time with the injury in April, so his injury history is becoming a bit of a concern. The numbers are pretty good for Ryan in Oklahoma City this year, with a 3-1 record, a 4.46 ERA, and 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. The strikeout rate is a good sign for Ryan, and the 27-year-old is working hard to be ready for his major league debut. The injuries have been troubling, though, as he also missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Ryan's three starts in June before landing on the injured list were subpar, with a 1-1 record and 8.16 ERA, including his latest start in which he gave up eight earned runs. Ryan, the No. 6 prospect in the Dodgers system, will likely need to show more consistency on the mound and with his health before he is considered for a call-up. For now, he is off the stash radar in all standard leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball