Matt Olson has Another Two-Homer Game in Loss to Mets
Matt Olson has been on a home run binge of late, and that continued on Monday night in the team's 7-6, 10-inning loss to the division-rival New York Mets at Truist Park. Olson went 2-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. The 32-year-old left-handed slugger's first long ball came in the third inning against right-handed starter Freddy Peralta, and his second blast came off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning to force extra innings. Olson wraps up a strong series against the Mets after homering twice in Friday's series opener. The former first-rounder continues to be one of the most consistent, high-end sources of power in fantasy baseball. After Monday night's strong performance, Olson is slashing .273/.344/.546 with an .890 OPS, 24 home runs, 57 RBI, 61 runs, and two stolen bases in his 348 at-bats. So far in six games in July, he's gone 6-for-25 (.240) with four homers, a double, five RBI, and seven runs scored across 28 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com