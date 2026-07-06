Munetaka Murakami Slated to Begin Rehab Assignment with Triple-A Charlotte
Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) traveled to Charlotte on Monday and will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday, per Scott Merkin on MLB.com. Murakami has been sidelined since late May due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he has a chance to return to the big leagues before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old was having an electric rookie season before getting injured, hitting .240/.378/.560 with 20 home runs, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored, and one stolen base across 246 plate appearances. With a 32.5% strikeout rate, Murakami's batting average upside is limited. However, he posted elite barrel (20.7%) and hard-hit (58.7%) rates. Once he returns, Murakami profiles as a must-start fantasy first baseman with immense power upside.
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin