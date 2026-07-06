George Springer Reinstated but Not Starting on Monday
George Springer from the family medical emergency list and placed right-hander Braydon Fisher on the bereavement list in a corresponding move. Springer is active for Monday's series opener in San Francisco against the Giants, but he is not in the starting lineup. Sean Keys is serving as the DH and is batting fifth against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp. Fantasy managers should expect Spring to be back in Toronto's starting lineup for Game 2 of the series at Oracle Park on Tuesday. The 36-year-old four-time All-Star has mostly struggled in 2026 after a resurgent season last year that saw him hit .309/.399/.560 with a .959 OPS, 32 home runs, 84 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in 140 regular-season games before helping the Jays reach the World Series. He comes into Monday's game hitting just .221 (54-for-244) in 2026 with eight homers, 21 RBI, and six steals in 63 games. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Springer can pick up where he left off before leaving the team for personal reasons. Springer went 16-for-57 (.281) with two homers, a double, a triple, five RBI, eight runs, and three steals in his last 14 games, dating back to June 14.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays