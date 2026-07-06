Oneil Cruz Still Expected to Return in July
Oneil Cruz (hand) is progressing well in Florida and is expected to return in July, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Cruz won't make it back from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break next week, but the Pirates are hoping he'll be back early in the second half later this month. The 27-year-old ditched his cast and resumed baseball activities at the team's complex in Florida last week. Cruz is nearing a minor-league rehab assignment and could be back for fantasy managers near the start of the second half of the season on July 17. The Dominican outfielder and former shortstop is a five-category contributor when healthy, so he should be stashed in all fantasy leagues while he recovers. He will be returning to a .264/.350/.472 slash line, .822 OPS, 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases when he's reinstated from the IL.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley