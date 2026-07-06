Heliot Ramos Worth a Roster Spot Moving Forward?
Heliot Ramos returned from the 10-day injured list on June 28 and was immediately inserted back into the Giants lineup, and he has delivered over the past two series, having a hit in six out of his seven games played. On the season, he is slashing .266/.307/.448 with six home runs, 24 runs scored, and 23 RBI through 205 plate appearances. The underlying data fully supports his surface-line stats, as evidenced by his .279 xBA, .476 xSLG, and .341 xwOBA. Additionally, Ramos impacts the ball extremely well, as he owns an impressive 92.1 average exit velocity (89th percentile), 15.2 percent barrel rate (92nd percentile), and 50.4 percent hard-hit rate (90th percentile). Part of the reason for the lack of surface line power and run production is that, although he's impacting the ball well, he is not maximizing that power, with only an 11.3 percent pull-air rate, but the Giants offense has been better of late, and should lead to more success for Ramos in the second half. In most five outfield formats, Ramos should be rostered, especially in category formats, as he does carry a fairly high strikeout rate (25.4 percent) and a low walk rate (5.9 percent).
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com