Cole Carrigg's Breakout Continues, Emerging as Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target
Cole Carrigg continues to emerge as one of the top waiver wire targets after an outstanding start to his rookie season. The 24-year-old has already launched four home runs while posting a .940 OPS through his first 24 major league games. Carigg has been even better recently, hitting .349 with a .581 slugging percentage over his last 15 contests. The No. 6 prospect in the Rockies organization has also made an impact beyond the batter's box. His 99th percentile arm strength and 92nd percentile sprint speed highlight his all-around skill set. With his confidence growing and production remaining steady, Carigg profiles as a high-upside fantasy addition in all league formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com