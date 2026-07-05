Tommy Edman is Scratched from Sunday's Lineup
Tommy Edman (foot) has been scratched from the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have decided to hold out Edman for a day after he was hit by a pitch on the foot during Saturday's contest. It sounds like the Dodgers are just being safe, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to worry about Edman heading to the Injured List because of this. Alex Freeland will cover second base while Miguel Rojas takes over at the hot corner versus left-hander JP Sears on Sunday. Fantasy managers should adjust their lineups ahead of the first pitch.
Source: Jack Harris
Source: Jack Harris