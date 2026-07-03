Rashod Bateman at a Career Crossroads in 2026
Rashod Bateman won't be fighting for a roster spot in training camp this summer, but he's at a career crossroads going into the 2026 season, according to Ravens Wire. The 26-year-old former first-rounder should still have a role in Baltimore's new offense, but the competition around him has improved, and one would argue it's more competition than he's had at any point in his career. Zay Flowers is the team's unquestioned top wideout, but Baltimore added rookies Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane in April's NFL draft, and they have the potential to contribute sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Devontez Walker's stock is trending up after a strong offseason. Targets and snaps "feel far less guaranteed than they once did." The former 27th overall pick in 2021 out of the University of Minnesota had a career-best 45 catches, 756 yards, and nine touchdowns in 17 games in 2024, but he tanked in 2025 with just 19 catches, a career-low 224 yards, and only two TDs in 13 games. Injuries and inconsistency have kept Bateman from realizing his potential as a former first-rounder, and with added competition in 2026, he's unlikely to approach his career-high numbers from 2024.
Source: Ravens Wire - Geoffrey A. Knox
Source: Ravens Wire - Geoffrey A. Knox