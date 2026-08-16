Dereck Lively II Making Progress in Foot Recovery
Dereck Lively II is making progress in his recovery from season-ending right foot surgery, with general manager Mike Schmitz saying Lively has been "working his tail off" and staying locked in around the facility. The 2023 No. 12 pick said in June that he was out of the boot and crutches and back in normal shoes, but later reports noted he still had not progressed to running. Lively appeared in only seven games last season, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He remains a high-upside rim runner and shot blocker when healthy, but Daniel Gafford is the safer fantasy bet until Lively's timeline gets clearer. Morez Johnson Jr. adds another frontcourt body if the ramp-up drags.
Source: 105.3 The Fan
Source: 105.3 The Fan