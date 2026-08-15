Jonathon Brooks Runs with Starting Lineup on Saturday
Jonathon Brooks started in Saturday's 29-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills and struggled to find any running room. Brooks rushed for five yards on three attempts while catching one pass for nine yards on Saturday. He logged seven of nine snaps with the first-team offense and was targeted once on three routes run. The 23-year-old had trouble finding running room as the offensive line struggled to open any lanes for him, as he averaged a measly 1.7 yards per carry. While the Panthers offense looked sluggish on Saturday, the good news is that Brooks looked healthy, as it was his first NFL snap he played since December 8, 2024. Brooks could see a heavy workload early on as Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) is week-to-week and likely questionable for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Brooks has been a trendy name whose fantasy stock has risen with a strong training camp. He is steadily becoming a running back to target in the middle rounds at his current Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 77 and is ranked 91st overall in the latest RotoBaller rankings.
Source: Pro Football Focus
Source: Pro Football Focus