Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?

Aug 15, 2026, 3:32 PM ET
It was another second-place finish for Christopher Bell last weekend at Iowa, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has now finished runner-up seven times this season (and four times in the last five races). Can he finally get to victory lane here at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night? Bell qualified eighth for this weekend's Cook Out 400, and his track record here is solid. Although he's never went to victory lane at Richmond, Bell does have seven finishes of sixth or better over his last eight starts here, and he led a career-high 122 laps in this race in 2024. Looking at practice speeds this weekend, Bell wasn't one of the best like he typically is at a short, flat track, but that shouldn't make fantasy players shy away from picking him. In DFS, Bell ($11.2K on DraftKings) is a solid pivot option in tournaments from some of the other drivers expected to garner high ownerships. One thing worth noting, though: the No. 20 Toyota did fail pre-race inspection twice, so Bell will lose his car chief and pit selection.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Yahoo! Sports