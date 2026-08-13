Jacob deGrom Pulled Early on Thursday With Triceps Fatigue
Jacob deGrom (triceps) left his start early on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels with right-triceps fatigue, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. deGrom made it through only two innings in Anaheim, allowing two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three. Although the injury doesn't appear to be very serious, given deGrom's lengthy injury history, his next scheduled start next week against the Washington Nationals is very much up in the air. The 38-year-old veteran and two-time Cy Young winner came into his start on Thursday against the Angels with an 8-7 record, 3.87 ERA (3.27 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 144 strikeouts and 30 walks in 118 2/3 innings pitched across his 22 starts. He's been hit or miss in his last five starts, and he could be in danger of missing more time down the stretch due to injury. Although deGrom continues to be an injury risk, he came into Thursday's start with a nice 29.6% strikeout rate, which is why he's still rostered in nearly all of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland