Zach Neto Takes a Seat on Thursday
Zach Neto is out of the starting lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. There is no word of any injury, so this is assumed to be a regular rest night for Neto. The young shortstop has been struggling with a .147/.171/.294 slash line over the last week. Given the Angels aren't really playing for anything at this point in the season, they might as well let Neto have the night off. Denzer Guzman will cover shortstop and bat sixth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom on Thursday. Fantasy managers should expect Neto to be back on Friday.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com