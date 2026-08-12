August 12, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour returns to the United States after two weeks abroad.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the start of this year's FedExCup playoffs for the fifth straight year at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The course has hosted a PGA Tour event since 1989, going by a variety of names, often associated with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is the primary charity supported by the event. The course and event will not be on the Championship series in 2028, according to the PGA Tour's current plans, which means we probably only have two years left of this event and the current version of the playoffs. This year, the top 70 players on the FedExCup Points list qualified for the St. Jude, with the top 69 planning to play this week after Daniel Berger was forced to miss the event due to injury. The rest of the elite field will play a no-cut event, setting up another potential wild finish on a course known for late drama and plenty of water in play.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Scottie Scheffler ($13.5K)

Scheffler won his first PGA Tour event in 2026 at The American Express and seemed to be poised for another dominant season of racking up victories. However, he hasn't won since that event over six months ago despite regularly being at the top of the leaderboard. Could this finally be where he breaks back through and gets another win?

While he hasn't won in his career at TPC Southwind, he has four top-15 finishes in the last six years at this week's venue, including a fourth-place finish in 2024 and a T3 last year.

His 2026 hasn't led to another pile of wins like the last few years, but he has posted plenty of top-25 finishes. He has 10 top-5 finishes this season, including five runner-up finishes. He finished runner-up at the 3M Open in his most recent event after bouncing back from his only missed cut of the season with a T4 at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Scottie is charging 👀 A chip-in eagle on the drivable par-4 pulls Scheffler within one of the lead @3MOpen. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/WeQXM9wItQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 25, 2026

Scheffler leads the field in Total Strokes Gained and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last six months, and he ranks third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Approach. Everything has been right there for him to win multiple times this year, but ultimately, he has come up short every time.

If you can find the right values to play alongside him, he's the safest play on the board since he has so many high finishes and a great chance to win this week. He will stretch your salary-cap space, though, with his salary over $13K.

Hideki Matsuyama ($9K)

Another great option from near the top of the salary structure this week is Hideki Matsuyama, whose elite shot-making always makes him a contender, especially at TPC Southwind. Matsuyama comes in with outstanding form and has a great course history, so getting him at only $9K seems like a bargain.

He rolls into Memphis after posting five straight top-15 finishes. After a T14 at The Open Championship, he finished T3 at the 3M Open just behind Scheffler and followed that with a T5 at the Rocket Classic and a T7 last week at the Wyndham.

He ranks third in the field in Total Strokes Gained and fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last 20 rounds. During that time frame, he also leads the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green thanks to shots like this:

Flop shot clinic 🤌 Hideki Matsuyama shows off the hands and sends this one WAY upstairs @WyndhamChamp. 📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5ahhJ4pGEq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2026

Matsuyama's game is tailor-made for TPC Southwind, and the 34-year-old has five top-20 finishes in his last five appearances at this venue. He won the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after finishing T2 in 2021 at the WGC event held on this course.

The course fits his game extremely well, and his recent form makes him a top name to consider. This field is so strong that he only has the 10th-highest salary on the board despite his combination of course history and current form.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Patrick Cantlay ($8.8K)

Cantlay's salary is just outside the top 10 in this field, but he is a strong option to consider as he continues to look for his first win since the 2022 BMW Championship. Three of his eight PGA Tour career wins have come in the FedExCup Playoffs, and he's a strong option just under $9K this week.

The 34-year-old opted out of last week's Wyndham after posting a T8 at the Rocket Classic. While he hasn't been as consistent as Matsuyama or Scheffler this season, he has posted seven top-20 finishes in his last 11 events, including that T8 two weeks ago.

Cantlay finished runner-up at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship and has five top-25 finishes in his seven appearances at TPC Southwind. He finished T9 at this event last year and can contend again this year if he continues his recent form.

Over the last three months, he ranks ninth in this elite field in Total Strokes Gained and eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach. Bringing that kind of form to a course that fits his game so well sets up well for Playoff Patty Ice this week.

Justin Rose ($8K)

Rose hasn't played on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at The Open Championship, but the 46-year-old has shown he still has enough gas left in the tank to compete on a wide variety of courses, including layouts like what he'll face this week.

He triumphed over J.J. Spaun in a playoff at last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship, and he has posted three top-25 finishes in his last three appearances at TPC Southwind. He picked up another win in February at the Farmers Insurance Open and has posted six top-25 finishes in his last 10 PGA Tour events, including at the PGA Championship just outside Philadelphia.

No stranger to Philly 👏 Justin Rose fired up the crowd with his birdie from the bunker @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/HjJGVEmkuF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2026

Rose had four top-25 finishes in five events before missing the cut at The Open, and he ranks 14th in this elite field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last six months. While he doesn't come in off a very high finish in his last start, his course fit and high ceiling still make him a great play to build around from the midrange this week.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Rickie Fowler ($7.5K)

While many of the players under $8K will be focused on moving into the top 50 to advance to next week's BMW Championship, Fowler is comfortably set to move on since he starts the week at No. 28 in the FedExCup Points List.

While he hasn't won since his 2023 triumph in Detroit at the Rocket Classic, the 37-year-old had an impressive season this year with 10 top-25 finishes and five top-10 finishes in his 19 events. He posted three straight top-10 finishes in Signature Events in April and May, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow.

He did miss three straight cuts shortly after that successful run, but he seemed to find his groove again in his three most recent tournaments, with a T15 at the John Deere Classic, a T18 at The Open Championship, and a T8 at the Rocket Classic.

Rickie Fowler opens the week with a 7-under 63 💪 The 2023 @RocketClassic champ is dialed. pic.twitter.com/cNTj1MoDaN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2026

Fowler missed the FedExCup Playoffs in 2024, but he returned to TPC Southwind in 2025 with a T6. He has three top-15 finishes in his six career appearances at this week's venue. With his recent momentum, he appears to be an excellent value under $8K this week.

Aaron Rai ($6.8K)

Rai is an interesting bargain this week after starting to gather some momentum again after his breakthrough major win earlier this season. Rai was under par in all four rounds last week at the Wyndham and finished T29.

He posted a T11 at the U.S. Open in the next major after his win at the PGA Championship but missed the cut at The Open Championship. Overall, he has six top-25 finishes on the season and seven straight top-30 finishes in his last seven events in the United States (not counting missed cuts at the RBC Canadian Open, the Genesis Scottish Open, and The Open Championship).

Aaron Rai explains why he wears two gloves ... And they aren't even made specifically for golf! 😲 pic.twitter.com/n9qBLm0hri — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2026

Rai has played TPC Southwind well in his career, with four top-26 finishes in his six previous appearances at the venue. He finished T22 last year and T16 in 2024 at this week's venue. If he has another similar finish or even goes lower this year, his bargain salary can be the key to unlocking the options near the top of the salary structure.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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