Josh Jacobs to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Jacobs (groin) has been sidelined since Thursday while dealing with a groin issue, and in speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur said, "He's gonna be out for at least this week." The Packers open their preseason schedule on Thursday with a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while Jacobs was unlikely to see much, if any, work even if healthy, the given timeline sets the team's second preseason game against the Broncos on August 21 as his next opportunity for a tune-up ahead of the regular season. Injuries derailed Jacobs' 2025 campaign, and a tumultuous offseason followed by soft tissue concerns in training camp have seen him slip in 2026 drafts, often into the third round. While now a riskier pick than he has been in previous seasons, Jacobs still has RB1 upside and could prove to be one of the season's top values if he can stay on the field and healthy.
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz