Cardinals Want to Keep Michael Wilson Around Long-Term
Michael Wilson broke out in 2025 to the tune of 1,006 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on his way to a WR2 fantasy finish over the final eight games of the season. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort reiterated that the team wants to keep Wilson in their long-term plans while carefully tempering expectations. Asked on Monday if he expects a deal to get done, Ossenfort told the assembled media, "He's a guy we want around here a long time," but stopped short of over-committing. "Expect? That's a tough word. Our interest is in keeping him here." Wilson is RotoBaller's dynasty WR32, and should he reach free agency in 2027 at the age of 27, he should find a receptive market, particularly if he's able to follow up on his late-season success in 2026.
Source: Theo Mackie
Source: Theo Mackie